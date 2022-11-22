DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0421 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $958,609.73 and $32.52 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,757,810 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

