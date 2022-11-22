Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) were down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 109,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 161,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Defense Metals Trading Down 10.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$41.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

