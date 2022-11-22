Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.0-24.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.99 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

