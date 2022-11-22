Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dell Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.50-1.80 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $41.07. 6,078,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.19.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

