Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.