Dero (DERO) 1-Day Volume Hits $107,807.28

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Dero has a market capitalization of $50.52 million and $107,807.28 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00024384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,877.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00392201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00024207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00114793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00800138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.39 or 0.00657457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00234993 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,048,703 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

