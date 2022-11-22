Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $52.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,532. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

