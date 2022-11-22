dForce USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $204.94 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00006266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00424429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00032780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023800 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00017676 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98532534 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

