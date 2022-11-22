dForce USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.24 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006340 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00388777 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00032674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00024312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00017491 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000883 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000352 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00669315 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.