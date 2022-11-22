DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.50-12.10 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $7.02 on Tuesday, hitting $113.96. 116,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.16.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 111.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 103,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,674 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $2,755,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

