DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.06 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.80 EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $124.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

