Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 172,537 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 509,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 131,626 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,379,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

