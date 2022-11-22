Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Diodes were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,047 shares of company stock worth $3,434,959. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $113.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

