Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSEY. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Diversey alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diversey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Diversey by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after buying an additional 3,380,133 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Diversey by 19,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,574 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Diversey by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,850 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Diversey by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diversey by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Price Performance

Diversey Company Profile

Shares of DSEY opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.