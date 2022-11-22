Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Tops $581.28 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $10.35 billion and $581.28 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00426433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023608 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001266 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00017385 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

