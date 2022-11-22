Dogelon Mars (ELON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.40 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $149.22 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.51 or 0.08312104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00463363 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.00 or 0.28432757 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,629,154,939,547 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

