Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Down 8.8%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $148.94 and last traded at $150.65. Approximately 36,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,179,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 9.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 178.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,989,000 after buying an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.