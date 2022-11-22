Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 222,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

