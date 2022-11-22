Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $219.91 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

