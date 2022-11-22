Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,212,333 shares of company stock worth $618,081,633 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $151.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.