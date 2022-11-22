Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

