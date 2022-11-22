Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,921,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 17.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,776,000 after buying an additional 167,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Workiva by 70.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,592,000 after acquiring an additional 128,789 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 712.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 114,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workiva stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $144.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

