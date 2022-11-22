Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 170,084 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 61,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 256.2% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 299,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $302.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

