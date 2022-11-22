Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 177,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $257.60 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.04. The company has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

