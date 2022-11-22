Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $81.35.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.