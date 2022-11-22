DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 4,570 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

