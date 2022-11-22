DRW Securities LLC Has $413,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $105.16. 10,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,909. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,377 shares of company stock worth $8,826,446 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

