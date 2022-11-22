DRW Securities LLC Invests $213,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,438. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

