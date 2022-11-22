DRW Securities LLC Invests $363,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 115,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

