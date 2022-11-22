DRW Securities LLC Invests $382,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,558,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $303.14. 2,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,054. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

