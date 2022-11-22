DRW Securities LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 540.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 166.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

BA traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $174.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

