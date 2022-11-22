DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.87. 3,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,542. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $170.71. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

