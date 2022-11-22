DRW Securities LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 42,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

