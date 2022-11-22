DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

