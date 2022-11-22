Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Sells $111,057,136.40 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.14. 2,946,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.