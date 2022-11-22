Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $17.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNB shares. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 538,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 141,115 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth about $1,892,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $20.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.