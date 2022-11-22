Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $45.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BROS opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.85 and a beta of 2.58.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

