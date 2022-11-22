Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Trading 7.2% Higher

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04. 3,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

