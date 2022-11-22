EAC (EAC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.88 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 57.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, EAC has traded 79.8% lower against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $41.88 million and $28,284.23 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00388777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00024312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001238 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00017491 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.28160922 USD and is down -45.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $56,737.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

