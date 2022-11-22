ECOMI (OMI) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One ECOMI token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $199.95 million and $1.04 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECOMI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00465370 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.76 or 0.28550582 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.