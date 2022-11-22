Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 58,522 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting makes up 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average is $168.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

