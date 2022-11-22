Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 61,988 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 174.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 61,988 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 282,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,549,600. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

