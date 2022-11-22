Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,718. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $150.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

