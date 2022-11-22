Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 412.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in MSCI by 47.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,184. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $657.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $445.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.63. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

