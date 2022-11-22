Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in NICE by 14.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after buying an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.90. 502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,900. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $312.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

