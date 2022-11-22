Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. UBS Group cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

ENTG stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. 10,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,001. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

