Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 310,286 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,493 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,286 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 28,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

