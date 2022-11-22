Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 7,502 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties makes up 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of EastGroup Properties worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.62. 367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.79. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

