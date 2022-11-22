Efinity Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $44.64 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $44.64 million and $2.07 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,579,694 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

