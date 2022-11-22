Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 13.1%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 87,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 211,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66. The company has a market cap of C$104.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

