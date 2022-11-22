Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 13.1%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 87,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 211,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66. The company has a market cap of C$104.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
Read More
